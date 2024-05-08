TikTok has filed a lawsuit challenging the US law that mandates its sale by the Chinese parent company ByteDance, citing concerns over free speech infringement and questioning the national security justifications.

The social media giant argues that the sale requirement is unfeasible and creates a "two-tiered speech regime" targeting TikTok unfairly. The lawsuit highlights TikTok's efforts to address US data concerns and questions the evidence of imminent harm, while the US maintains concerns over potential Chinese government influence.

The legal battle reflects broader tensions between the US and China over technology firms, with the US also revoking export permissions for Huawei. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for TikTok's future operations in the US and set precedents for government regulation of foreign-owned platforms.