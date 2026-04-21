News International Tim Cook to step down as Apple CEO, hardware chief John Ternus to take over

Tim Cook to step down as Apple CEO, hardware chief John Ternus to take over

Tim Cook will step down as Chief Executive Officer of Apple Inc., bringing an end to his nearly 15-year tenure at the helm of one of the world’s most valuable companies. Cook will hand over leadership to Apple’s head of hardware engineering, John Ternus, on September 1.

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