In the midst of a growing standoff between the Trump administration and Harvard University, former U.S. President Donald Trump voiced concerns over the proportion of international students at the prestigious institution, suggesting that federal grants to Harvard may be reconsidered.





Speaking to reporters during a media interaction, Trump asserted that approximately 31% of students at Harvard are foreign nationals. He criticized the university for lacking transparency, stating, “We want to know who the people are. They refuse to tell us who the people are.”





He further argued that this substantial foreign student presence could be limiting opportunities for American students. “Now, a lot of the foreign students we wouldn’t have a problem with, but it shouldn’t be 31%. It’s too much,” he stated. “We have Americans that want to go there, and they can’t because you have 31% foreign.”





The former president also pointed out the disparity between federal funding and foreign admissions. “No foreign government contributes money to Harvard, we do. So why are they doing so many?” Trump questioned, emphasizing that the U.S. government grants Harvard “billions of dollars,” a practice he indicated may not continue.