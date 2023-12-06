Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Hanzla Adnan, who masterminded the attack on a BSF (Border Security Force) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur in 2015, has been killed by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's Karachi.

Considered to be close to LeT chief Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Hanzla Adnan was shot outside his house on the intervening nights of December 2 and 3. Four bullets were found in his body.

The LeT terrorist was secretly taken to a hospital in Karachi by the Pakistani army, sources told India Today TV. He succumbed to his injuries on December 5. Recently, Hanzla Adnan shifted his operation base from Rawalpindi to Karachi.

In 2015, Hanzla Adnan masterminded an attack on a BSF convoy in Udhampur, in which 2 BSF soldiers were killed and 13 other jawans were injured. The NIA was investigating the BSF convoy attack and filed a chargesheet.

The top LeT terrorist had coordinated a terror attack on a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore area in 2016. The attack claimed the lives of 8 CRPF soldiers and injured 22 others.

According to sources, Hanzla Adnan was sent to a LeT camp in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir to motivate the newly-recruited terrorists. He was backed by Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and the Pakistan army to infiltrate India and carry out terror attacks.

Hanzla Adnan's death came after Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode, the nephew of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, died in Pakistan on December 2, sources told India Today TV on Monday. Lakhbir Singh Rode reportedly suffered a heart attack.

The Khalistani terrorist was involved in terrorist activities against India in Punjab at the behest of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, sources said.