A massive tornado hit Mississippi and Alabama in the US on March 25 leaving at least 26 people dead and dozen others injured.

Several rural towns were devastated due to the destructive tornado storm, paralyzing rescue operations. A state of emergency has been declared by the Mississippi state governor Tate Reeves to help respond to the damage.

US President Joe Biden also described the images coming out of Mississippi as "heartbreaking", and said the federal government would "do everything we can to help".

"We will remain there for as long as necessary. We will work together to provide the support you need to recover," added Biden.

Early on Sunday, additional storms are anticipated to strike parts of Alabama and Georgia, possibly bringing large hail.

A tornado was produced by the storm system that ripped through Mississippi, causing catastrophic damage to communities all over the state. The most powerful twister destroyed dozens of small towns' buildings, flipped cars on their sides, and toppled power lines.

According to its mayor, the small town of Rolling Fork, which is in Sharkey County in western Mississippi, has virtually disappeared.

The tracking site says that severe storms also hit parts of Tennessee and Alabama, leaving about 60,000 people without power on Saturday morning.

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