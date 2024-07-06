A tornado struck Caiyuan town in Dongming County, Shandong Province, eastern China on July 6, claiming five lives and injuring almost 100 people. The powerful storm caused extensive damage, tearing roofs off houses, uprooting trees, and scattering debris through the air.

The Dongming County Emergency Management Bureau confirmed the event, stating, "Severe convective weather caused a tornado." Local authorities have established a command centre and initiated emergency response operations to address the aftermath.

According to local news agency, the tornado damaged 2,820 homes in Caiyuan. Emergency services are currently engaged in "post-disaster disposal and on-site clean-up" efforts.

While tornadoes are relatively uncommon in China, with an average of fewer than 100 occurring annually, they can have significant impacts. Research indicates that tornadoes have claimed at least 1,772 lives in the country over the past 50 years.