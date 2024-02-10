Three young Indian youth lost their lives in a tragic accident in Brampton, part of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Thursday. The victims have been identified as Reetik Chhabra, 23, his younger brother Rohan, 22, and their friend Gaurav Fasge, 24.

The accident occurred at around 1:30 am in Brampton and according to the Peel Regional Police (PRP), high speed was involved, leading to a collision that proved fatal for the three young men. The initial information suggested the possibility of a second vehicle being involved, and the police have located that vehicle. The believed driver is now in custody and awaiting charges related to the crash.

Reetik and Rohan Chhabra, along with their friend Gaurav Fasge, were recent graduates from Seneca College. They shared a basement apartment in Brampton and worked at the Savarg Beauty Salon in the town. The salon's owner, Tirath Gill, expressed deep sorrow at their loss, stating, "I'm so sad. They were like my family. We worked together every week for forty hours."

The tragic accident occurred on the night of Reetik Chabbra's birthday celebration, where they were out late, possibly returning home after dinner. The Chabbra brothers hailed from Chandigarh, while Fasge was from Pune.

The Volkswagen Jetta they were traveling in struck a pole near their residence, resulting in the unfortunate loss of their lives. Friends of the victims have initiated an online fundraiser to gather funds for repatriating Fasge's remains to India and covering the funeral expenses for the Chabbras.

The Peel Regional Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident, and the tight-knit community is left mourning the untimely departure of these young lives. The impact of this tragic accident has left a profound void, as friends and family grapple with the loss of three promising young individuals.