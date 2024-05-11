A passenger train slammed into an empty freight car on a railway bridge in the trendy Palermo neighbourhood of the Argentine capital Buenos Aires on May 10, derailing and injuring at least 60 people.

The commuter train was heading from Buenos Aires to the northern suburbs when it collided with the stationary boxcar around 10:30 am local time. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Buenos Aires Mayor Jorge Macri praised the swift emergency response from the crash site, mentioning that they still lacked sufficient information about the accident's mechanics.

Rescue teams with police dogs helped evacuate trapped passengers, with some having to be lowered by rope from the overpass. At least 30 people were taken to hospitals, two by helicopter with serious chest trauma and broken bones.

The collision damaged the front car of the passenger train, with footage showing it crumpled against the freight car on the elevated bridge crossing a city street below.