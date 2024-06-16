Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised eyebrows when he cryptically referred to "important but sensitive" issues that need to be addressed with India after meeting his counterpart Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

Pressed by reporters to elaborate on his discussions with Modi, Trudeau remained tight-lipped. "I'm not going to get into the details of this issue," he stated. "There are important but sensitive issues that we need to follow up on."

When asked if he received any assurances from the Indian leader, Trudeau simply responded, "Like I said, I'm not going to get into it further, but there are important issues that we need to work on and we will."

The comments come amid strained diplomatic relations between the two Commonwealth nations. Tensions flared last year after Trudeau accused India of being involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. New Delhi firmly rejected the "absurd" allegations.

The brief Modi-Trudeau meeting on Friday marked their first encounter since the controversy. Modi tweeted afterwards, "Met Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau at the G7 Summit," offering no additional details.

While the specific "sensitive issues" remain unclear, the guarded statements suggest thorny matters lie ahead as the two leaders seek to navigate the turbulent diplomatic waters.