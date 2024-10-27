With the US Presidential Election only days away, candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris exchanged heated rhetoric over national security and leadership. In Pennsylvania, Trump warned that a Harris presidency could lead the United States into "World War III," citing her alleged inadequacy to manage foreign relations with leaders like Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

Trump's remarks, amplified by his pledge to prevent any impending conflict, highlighted fears of military drafts and instability.

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama voiced strong support for Harris during a rally in Michigan, questioning why the race remains close. She called out a perceived "double standard," pointing to Trump's controversial history, including legal issues and allegations of misconduct, while defending Harris's qualifications and integrity.

"We seem to overlook his erratic behaviour, yet demand perfection from Kamala," Obama stated.

Polls indicate a close race, with Harris slightly ahead nationally but locked in a tie in Michigan, where early voting has begun. Both campaigns intensify as the November 5 election day approaches.