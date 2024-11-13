President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday, November 13 announced that Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X, alongside Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, will spearhead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The department is set to focus on overhauling the U.S. government by reducing bureaucracy, slashing excess regulations, and promoting efficiency across federal agencies.

“I am pleased to announce that the great Elon Musk, working with American patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead DOGE,” Trump said in an official statement. He expressed confidence that the duo would help his administration dismantle cumbersome governmental systems and curb wasteful spending. “Together, they will pave the way for my administration to restructure federal agencies, cut unnecessary expenditures, and drive the reforms necessary for the 'Save America' movement,” Trump added, emphasizing the impact of this initiative on government efficiency.

The new department is expected to work closely with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to implement large-scale reforms and introduce an entrepreneurial approach to government operations. Trump further highlighted the department’s significance, drawing parallels to the monumental “Manhattan Project,” referring to it as a project Republican leaders had long dreamed of undertaking.

“The Department of Government Efficiency will provide outside advice and guidance, collaborating with the White House and Office of Management and Budget to create a government that operates with unprecedented efficiency and minimal bureaucracy,” Trump stated. He set an ambitious goal for the department, expecting Musk and Ramaswamy to reduce government waste and fraud in the $6.5 trillion annual budget, and complete their reforms by July 4, 2026, aligning the changes with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Musk shared his excitement about the project on social media platform X, humorously adding, “Department of Government Efficiency The merch will be fire.” Ramaswamy also reacted, tagging Musk in a post, "We will not go gently, @elonmusk," and shared his well-known campaign slogan, “SHUT IT DOWN,” advocating for the elimination of federal agencies.

Ramaswamy made an additional announcement on X, revealing that he was withdrawing from consideration for a pending Senate appointment in Ohio, indicating his full commitment to the DOGE initiative. “Whoever Governor DeWine appoints to JD's seat has some big shoes to fill. I will help them however I can,” he stated.

In addition to the DOGE announcement, Trump also made key nominations for other critical positions, including former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe as CIA Director, William Joseph McGinley as White House Counsel, Lee Zeldin as Administrator of the EPA, and Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense. These moves mark a swift and strategic effort to finalize his team ahead of his formal inauguration in January 2025.