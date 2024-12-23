President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Sriram Krishnan as the Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform, praising Krishnan for his role in ensuring continued American leadership in AI.

Krishnan will work closely with David Sacks, focusing on shaping AI policy across the government and collaborating with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

Krishnan, 41, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, acknowledging his role in promoting American innovation in AI. "I'm honoured to serve our country and ensure continued leadership in AI, working closely with @DavidSacks," he wrote on social media.

Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director of Indiaspora, congratulated Krishnan, emphasizing his expertise in AI and his ability to blend technology, public policy, and international affairs. “Sriram's background and influence in the AI field will be invaluable as he serves in this important role,” Joshipura said.

Before his appointment, Krishnan was a General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz and an investor in companies like SpaceX and Figma. He has also led teams at Meta, Twitter/X, and Microsoft. Krishnan holds a Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology from SRM Engineering College, Anna University.

In addition, Trump made other key nominations, including Mark Burnett as special envoy to the United Kingdom, and Herschel Walker as Ambassador to the Bahamas. Trump also nominated former Georgia Senator David Perdue as US Ambassador to China, citing his international business experience as a crucial asset in strengthening ties with China.