US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in her first press briefing on Tuesday (local time), addressed concerns about DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence company developing open-source large language models. Leavitt said President Donald Trump views DeepSeek as a "wake-up call" for American AI, emphasizing the need to regain technological dominance.

When asked whether Trump found DeepSeek’s origins or costs concerning and if China’s ability to develop AI models faster and cheaper could impact US strategy on data centres, Leavitt pointed to his recent policy actions.

"The President was asked about DeepSeek last night on Air Force One when he gaggled for the third or fourth time throughout the weekend with members of the travelling press corps. The President said that he believes that this is a wake-up call to the American AI industry. The last administration sat on their hands and allowed China to rapidly develop this AI program," she said.

Leavitt added that the National Security Council (NSC) is reviewing potential security risks associated with DeepSeek. "So President Trump believes in restoring American AI dominance, and that's why he took very strong executive action this past week to sign executive orders to roll back some of the onerous regulations on the AI industry. President Trump has also proudly appointed the first AI and crypto czar at this White House, David Sacks... and his team is here working every single day to ensure American AI dominance," she said.

Addressing concerns about whether the US has fallen behind in the AI race, Leavitt dismissed any doubts. "No, the President is confident that we will restore American dominance in AI," she stated.

Leavitt also confirmed that Trump signed an executive order halting $37 million in US funding to the World Health Organization (WHO). She framed the decision as part of the administration’s broader approach to fiscal responsibility.

"This is again incredibly important to ensure that this Administration is taking into consideration how hard the American people are working and that their tax dollars actually matter. You know, just during this pause, Doge and OMB have actually found that there was USD 37 million that was about to go out the door to the World Health Organization. President Trump, with the swipe of his pen in that executive order, said the US no longer wants to be a part of that, so it wouldn't be in line with the president's agenda," she said.

The briefing marked Leavitt’s first as press secretary, outlining the administration’s firm stance on AI and international funding priorities.