US President Donald Trump has confirmed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the White House next month for high-level talks. The announcement followed a "productive" phone conversation between the two leaders, during which they discussed bolstering "fair" trade relations and deepening strategic ties.

“I had a long talk with him this morning. He is expected to visit the White House next month, likely in February. We share a very good relationship with India,” Trump remarked to reporters aboard Air Force One, returning from Florida.

The White House released a statement highlighting that the conversation touched on enhancing cooperation in regional security, with a focus on the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the US-India strategic partnership and advancing the Indo-Pacific Quad collaboration. India is also slated to host the inaugural Quad Leaders Summit later this year.

During the call, PM Modi expressed his satisfaction with the discussion, calling Trump a "friend" and emphasizing their shared dedication to global peace, prosperity, and security. He also underscored the enduring partnership between the two nations, which has been showcased in past events like the "Howdy Modi" rally in Houston (September 2019) and the Ahmedabad event (February 2020).

The conversation occurred amidst concerns in New Delhi over US trade policies, particularly proposed tariffs on BRICS nations, including India. It also followed recent meetings between Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and senior US officials in Washington, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

Jaishankar, who attended Trump’s inauguration on January 20, participated in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting, marking the first major foreign policy engagement of Trump’s administration in 2025.