Trump dismisses appeals court ruling, declares all tariffs ‘still in effect’

US President Donald Trump has rejected a federal appeals court decision that struck down a majority of his administration’s tariff measures, asserting that all tariffs remain in force and are essential for safeguarding America’s economic strength.

In a strongly worded post, Trump criticized what he described as a “highly partisan Appeals Court,” declaring:

“ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! If these tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the country. It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong.”

The remarks came shortly after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not grant presidents the authority to impose the sweeping tariffs Trump introduced earlier this year. The court emphasized that taxation and tariff powers are constitutionally vested in Congress.

Despite the ruling, Trump doubled down on his stance, maintaining that tariffs are crucial for American workers and businesses. “Tariffs are the best tool to help our workers and support companies that produce great ‘Made in America’ products,” he said, while accusing previous administrations of allowing foreign nations to exploit the U.S. through unfair trade practices.

The White House also backed the president’s position. Spokesperson Kush Desai stated:

“President Trump lawfully exercised the tariff powers granted to him by Congress to defend our national and economic security. The tariffs remain in effect, and we look forward to ultimate victory on this matter.”

On April 2, Trump had announced sweeping tariff hikes targeting nearly 60 countries and trade blocs, an event he called “Liberation Day.” The move was described as the most extensive U.S. tariff hike in almost a century.

Meanwhile, a report by Jefferies noted that the steep 50% tariffs on Indian goods were influenced partly by Trump’s dissatisfaction over being denied a mediatory role in the India–Pakistan conflict earlier this year. The report further highlighted agriculture as a critical sticking point in trade negotiations, with Indian governments reluctant to open the sector, given its significance to nearly 250 million farmers and agricultural workers.