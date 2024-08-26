Donald Trump, former US President, has expressed interest in appointing Tesla CEO Elon Musk to his cabinet should he win the 2024 presidential election.

In a recent interview, Trump shared his admiration for Musk, acknowledging his expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and his unique character. However, Trump also expressed doubts about whether Musk could take on such a role given his existing responsibilities.

Trump highlighted the strategic importance of AI for the United States, warning that if the US doesn't prioritise AI development, competitors like China might seize the advantage. While praising Musk's brilliance and calling him a "genius," Trump emphasised the need to "cherish" individuals with such extraordinary talents.

The interview, set to be fully aired on August 26, also touched on the broader implications of the upcoming presidential election. Trump described November 5 as potentially the most critical day in the nation's history, stressing the importance of the election's outcome for the country's future.

The conversation also referenced a previous podcast with Musk that reportedly garnered unprecedented viewership, which Trump described as "crazy" with figures reaching up to 750 million views, though these numbers are unverified.