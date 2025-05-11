US President Donald Trump on Sunday welcomed the halt in hostilities between India and Pakistan, warning that without it, "millions of good and innocent people could have died." His remarks, posted on Truth Social, referenced fears of a potential nuclear confrontation between the two South Asian neighbours.

The ceasefire, announced on Saturday, followed heightened military tensions and a sharp escalation in cross-border fire. While India credited direct military-to-military communication between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both sides for the de-escalation, Trump emphasised what he called the United States’ quiet but crucial role in brokering peace.

“I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan,” Trump wrote. “Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions.”

He went on to claim US involvement behind the scenes and suggested renewed American engagement in the long-standing Kashmir dispute. “While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a ‘thousand years,’ a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir.”

Trump’s comments revived familiar diplomatic tensions, especially in India, where the government has consistently rejected any foreign mediation in the Kashmir issue. India has maintained that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internal matter and emphasised that bilateral mechanisms are in place to resolve any issues with Pakistan.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reiterated India’s long-standing position on terrorism, noting: “India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so.”

The remarks by Trump — and similar earlier statements from Secretary of State Marco Rubio — were swiftly criticised by the opposition Congress party. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh raised concerns over the reference to a “neutral site” for dialogue between India and Pakistan. “Have we abandoned the Simla Agreement? Have we opened the doors to third-party mediation?” Ramesh asked.

The Congress party has demanded an all-party meeting in the wake of Operation SIndoor, India’s recent cross-border operation that targeted nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan.

Despite the ceasefire, questions remain about the durability of the truce, the future of Indo-Pak diplomacy, and the extent of US involvement. For now, the de-escalation has been welcomed, but the political fallout may just be beginning.