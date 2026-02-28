Trump ignites war on Iran: ‘Lay down arms or face death’

President Donald Trump on February 28 announced the launch of U.S. combat operations targeting sites inside Iran, stating that the objective was to curb Tehran’s nuclear and missile capabilities and counter what he described as long-standing security threats to the United States.



In an eight-minute address, Trump said the strikes were aimed at Iran’s nuclear facilities, missile stockpiles and affiliated armed networks. He described Iran as the “world's number one state sponsor of terror,” referring to past incidents including attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq, the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing, and Hamas’s October 7 assault on Israel.



“No more warnings, no more deals, the era of Iranian aggression ends now,” Trump said.



He accused Iran of rebuilding nuclear infrastructure at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, despite what he referred to as last June’s “Operation Midnight Hammer.”



“We are obliterating their missiles, annihilating their navy, and ensuring they never get a nuclear weapon,” he said.

The president also issued a direct warning to Iran’s security forces: “Lay down your weapons for complete immunity or face certain death.”



As tensions escalated across the region, reports indicated air raid sirens and heightened military activity. Trump addressed the Iranian public directly, saying: “The hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered now, but take over your government soon, this is your only chance for generations.”



Global markets reacted sharply, with oil prices rising amid concerns of broader regional instability. Iranian officials have vowed retaliation, while critics in the United States questioned whether the administration had secured congressional approval before initiating the operation.



Trump defended the decision, arguing that Iran had rejected diplomatic efforts and continued pursuing nuclear capabilities that could threaten U.S. security. Concluding his address, he said to the Iranian people: “Now you have a president willing to act.”