Former US President Donald Trump attended the Republican National Convention (RNC), marking his first public appearance since surviving an assassination attempt on Saturday. Trump, wearing a white bandage on his right ear, received a standing ovation from supporters as he entered the convention hall.

The former president made no remarks during the event but stood alongside his newly announced running mate, Senator JD Vance. Trump applauded speakers and sat next to Vance throughout the proceedings. Supporters in the audience carried posters reading "Make America Wealthy Again," echoing the convention's theme for the day.

Trump is expected to formally accept his party's nomination as the presidential candidate later in the week, challenging incumbent President Joe Biden in the November 5 election.

The assassination attempt occurred during a campaign rally on Saturday when gunshots rang out, prompting Secret Service agents to rush Trump off stage. One rally attendee was killed, and two others were critically injured. The FBI identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. The investigation is ongoing.

The four-day RNC is expected to draw around 50,000 attendees. Each day focuses on a different theme, including "Make America Safe Again" and "Make America Strong Again." High-profile speakers and celebrities are slated to address the convention, though some notable Republican figures like George Bush, Mike Pence, and Mitt Romney are not on the guest list.

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, initially expected to skip the event, will now attend and speak following the assassination attempt. The convention serves as a platform for the Republican Party to make its case to voters ahead of the general election.