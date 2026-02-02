Trump shares India Today magazine cover, US envoy confirms President's conversation with PM Modi

US President Donald Trump posted an image of India Today magazine's "Newsmakers of the Year 2025" cover on his Truth Social platform on February 2, before US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor confirmed he had spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The magazine cover featured photographs of both leaders alongside the headline "The Mover & The Shaker". Trump's post included no accompanying text or commentary.

Following Trump's post, Gor announced the conversation in a brief message on X, formerly known as Twitter. "President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. STAY TUNED," he wrote, without providing further details about when the discussion took place or what was covered.

The announcement came as India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Washington for a three-day visit, suggesting possible progress on bilateral discussions.

Neither government has issued an official statement about the content of the conversation between the two leaders.

The developments come amid ongoing trade tensions between the two countries. New Delhi and Washington are working to manage these economic disagreements while maintaining their broader strategic partnership, which has deepened considerably in recent years.