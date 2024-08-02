Former US President Donald Trump has reignited debate over Vice President Kamala Harris' racial background, making provocative statements for the second consecutive day.

On Thursday, Trump shared an image on his social media platform Truth Social featuring Harris in a sari with family members. His caption read, "Thank you Kamala for the nice picture you sent from many years ago! Your warmth, friendship, and love of your Indian Heritage are very much appreciated."

This post followed Trump's comments at a gathering of journalists of colour in Chicago on Wednesday. When asked why voters of colour should support him despite his history of controversial remarks, Trump questioned Harris' racial identity. He claimed Harris had been "of Indian heritage" for years before suddenly deciding to "turn black."

"She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was black until some years ago when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black," Trump stated.

Harris, born to an Indian mother and Jamaican father, is the first woman of colour and Asian American to serve as US Vice President. Her racial identity has become a focal point in the ongoing presidential campaign.

In response to Trump's remarks, Harris addressed donors at a Houston fundraiser on Wednesday. Without directly naming Trump, she criticised those "trying to take us backwards" and emphasised the choice between "two very different visions for our nation."

"The American people deserve a leader who does tell the truth, who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts," Harris asserted.