Trump warns Iran against retaliation; dials Netanyahu after successful bombing

After bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities - Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran of further military action if peace is not achieved in the region. As per Israeli state media, Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly after the American strikes concluded.

In his address from the White House, Trump said, "Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight was the most difficult of them all by far and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill."

Stating that the other sites can be taken out in "a matter of minutes", Trump praised the military prowess of America in his speech. "Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes. There's no military in the world that couldn've done what we did tonight, not even close. There has never been a military that can do what took place just a little while ago."

Trump announced that Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force General Dan Caine will hold a press conference on Sunday (US local time) at the Pentagon.

Trump thanked the "military minds" involved in the attack."

US President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly after the American strike on Iranian nuclear facilities concluded, Israeli state media reported on Sunday. Further, Israel has closed its airspace in an apparent precautionary measure following the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

According to the TPS news agency of Israel, a White House official stated that Trump spoke with Netanyahu shortly after the American strike on Iranian nuclear facilities concluded.

Meanwhile, an ABC report said that the attack against Iran was practised about a year ago by both the US and Israel. The news outlet said that it was the first exercise that war-gamed an offensive strike against Iran's nuclear program.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said he kept his promise from the beginning of Israel's conflict against Iran that Iran's nuclear facilities would be destroyed.

In a Hebrew video statement following the US strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, Netanyahu said the American operation was conducted in "full coordination" with the IDF.