Following President Donald Trump's announcement of a tariff war against Colombia, the White House revealed on Monday that the South American nation had agreed to accept deported immigrants, including those sent via US military flights. Despite the White House statement, Colombia has not officially confirmed this agreement.

The White House clarified that Colombia had consented to "unrestricted acceptance" of all illegal immigrants from the country returned from the US, without delay or limitation, including those transported on US military aircraft.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized President Trump’s commitment to defending US sovereignty. "The President expects all nations to cooperate fully in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally residing in the United States," she said.

As part of the agreement, tariffs initially set to increase to 50 percent on Colombian imports have been temporarily put on hold. However, visa restrictions for Colombian officials and heightened customs inspections for Colombian goods will remain in effect.

This tariff escalation follows Colombia’s refusal to accept deported immigrants, prompting President Trump to impose sanctions, including visa restrictions on Colombian officials and tariffs on imports. On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump declared that these measures were "just the beginning" and warned that the Colombian government could face further repercussions if it continued to defy US immigration policies.

In response, Colombian President Gustavo Petro defended his country’s stance, proposing a retaliatory 50 percent tariff on US goods. Petro also directed his trade minister to introduce an additional 25 percent tariff on American imports. In a direct challenge to Trump, Petro criticized the US president’s approach, suggesting it could be an attempt to remove him from power. "You don’t like our freedom, fine," Petro remarked. "I do not shake hands with white enslavers," he added.