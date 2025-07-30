Tsunami waves of 50 cm hit Japan port after massive quake off Russian peninsula

Tsunami waves struck Japan’s northeast coast on Wednesday morning following a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, prompting evacuations and emergency alerts across coastal areas.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that waves as high as 50 centimetres reached Ishinomaki in Miyagi Prefecture, leading to evacuations to higher ground, including Mount Hiyoriyama.

Earlier, 30-centimetre waves hit the northern coast of Hokkaido, reportedly shifting small structures and raising concerns of further sea surges.

Authorities issued tsunami warnings across Japan’s Pacific coastline, urging residents in low-lying areas to evacuate immediately. NHK aired footage of emergency announcements, sirens, and residents moving away from coastal zones.

No major damage or casualties have been reported in Japan so far, but officials remain on alert due to the risk of further waves and aftershocks. The tsunami followed one of the strongest earthquakes recorded globally in over a decade, sparking region-wide alerts across the Pacific, including Alaska and Hawaii.

Japan’s disaster response teams are monitoring sea levels closely while advising coastal communities to stay away from the shore until all tsunami warnings are lifted.