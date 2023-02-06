A massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing up to 640 people and collapsing many structures. The earthquake tremor was felt as far as Cyprus.

The death toll is anticipated to grow when additional bodies are recovered from the wreckage. Turkish officials have issued a "level 4 alarm," requesting international aid.

According to the reports, at least 237 people were killed in government-held regions of Syria, while eight more were killed in northern territories controlled by pro-Turkish forces. According to the most recent figures, around 280 people have perished in Turkey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths and property destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkey.

"Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy", PM Narendra Modi wrote in a Twitter post.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1622471684866576385?s=20&t=cjtuQCy_n_bkc76xQYxMnA

As per reports 237 people were killed and 516 were injured in Syria's government-held regions of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, and Tartus. At least eight individuals were killed in the quake in northern territory held by pro-Turkish forces. Syria's official television stated that buildings in the northern city of Aleppo and the central city of Hama had fallen.

It needs mention here that rescue workers and civilians are desperately looking for lives beneath the wreckage of collapsed buildings in many cities throughout Syria and Turkey.