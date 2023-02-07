India dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkiye onboard an Indian Air Force aircraft after the Prime Minister's Office made the announcement on February 7.

The shipment included an elite National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team consisting of both male and female workers, highly skilled dog squads, a variety of medical supplies, advanced drilling equipment, and other essential help items.

"India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities in action. The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Turkiye, along with NDRF Search and Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines and other necessary equipment," Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilites in action.



The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Türkiye, along with NDRF Search & Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines & other necessary equipment. pic.twitter.com/pB3ewcH1Gr — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 6, 2023

Earlier on February 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths and property destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkey.

"Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy", PM Narendra Modi wrote in a Twitter post.

Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy. https://t.co/vYYJWiEjDQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2023

It needs mention here that a series of deadly earthquakes jolted Turkey and Syria on February 6, claiming over 4000 lives so far. Rescue workers are scrambling for survivors among the rubble of massive buildings that toppled down like cards within seconds.

The total number of injured in Syria and Turkey have reached 16,000 following the earthquakes.

Nearly 3000 people were killed and 15,000 others injured in Turkey after earthquakes jolted the southern part of the country on February 6.