At least 15,383 people have died and more than 70,000 reported injured as a result of the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6.



In Syria, there have now been 2,992 fatalities. According to reports, up to 1,730 people have died in rebel-held areas in the northwest.



According to media reports, 1,262 people have died in government-controlled areas of Syria. 5,108 people have been injured across both rebel-held and government-controlled areas in Syria.



On February 8, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged "deficiencies" in earthquake response. He emphasized that the earthquake's devastation has been exacerbated by adverse weather conditions. During his visit near the epicenter of Monday's earthquake, Erdogan made the remarks.



"Naturally, there are drawbacks. The circumstances are clear. It is impossible to anticipate such a catastrophe. According to CNN, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated, "We will not leave any of our citizens without care."



"No doubt, our job was not easy," Erdogan stated. "As of now, a total of 21,200 personnel, including soldiers, gendarmes, and police, are working in Hatay," he added.



Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, has stated that the government has utilized all of its resources. According to him, the two magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes that struck the nation on Monday caused the collapse of 6,444 buildings.



"We have put all of our resources to use", Erdogan was quoted saying, "The state is working with municipalities, especially AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency), using all its means."



According to a report from the Anadolu Agency, Turkey declared a three-month state of emergency in the affected areas on February 7. After the devastating earthquakes, Turkey is holding a seven-day mourning period. The news report says that earthquakes have affected more than 13 million people.



Also read : Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Race to find for survivors as death toll surpasses 8000