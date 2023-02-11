The death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquake breached 24,000 mark, with many people still buried beneath the rubble. As supplies like medicines, clothing, and other items continue to arrive from all over the world, rescue operations have become more intense.



Turkey and Syria were struck by an earthquake of 7.8 magnitude, resulting in one of the worst humanitarian crises in decades.



The victims' misery is getting worse as a result of the weather—freezing temperatures, overcrowded shelters, and a lack of food—which is making it harder for rescue workers to get to the victims.



During the night, several people who had been trapped beneath the rubble were rescued, the most recent of which was a 10-day-old baby and his mother, who had been trapped there for 90 hours.

In the southern province of Hatay, a 10-day-old boy named Yagiz Ulas was rescued from a damaged building that had been severely damaged by the disaster.



A rescuer carefully reached into the rubble and handed the baby to his team members while crouching beneath the debris and whispering "inshallah" (God willing). The infant was carried to a medical field center in the town of Samandag in a radiant thermal blanket with his eyes wide open. Video from Turkey's disaster agency showed that emergency workers also carried his mother, who was pale and confused but still conscious, on a stretcher.



Asya Donmez, a seven-year-old from Hatay, was rescued after 95 hours and taken to a hospital, according to the state-owned Anadolu news agency.

On Thursday, the first UN aid deliveries arrived in areas held by Syrian rebels. Turkey and Syria have received aid and supplies from a number of nations, including India. India Today is your source for the most recent news.



Also read : Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll breaches 15,000 mark; search on for survivors