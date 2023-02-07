A series of deadly earthquakes jolted Turkey and Syria on February 6, claiming over 4000 lives so far. Rescue workers are scrambling for survivors among the rubble of massive buildings that toppled down like cards within seconds.



The total number of injured in Syria and Turkey have reached 16,000 following the earthquakes.

Nearly 3000 people were killed and 15,000 others injured in Turkey after earthquakes jolted the southern part of the country on February 6.

The nighttime search for survivors is being hampered by the frigid winter weather. According to sources, overnight temperatures dipped close to freezing point, deteriorating conditions for those left homeless or encased in debris.

The US Geological Survey has not recorded a larger earthquake anywhere else in the world since a tremor in the faraway South Atlantic in August 2021. The quake was followed by a series of aftershocks.

Fuat Oktay, the vice president of Turkey, stated that such a catastrophe could occur "once in a hundred years" and that his nation ought to be ready for the death toll to rise.

In addition, Oktay stated that 145 aftershocks had been recorded following the fatal overnight quake, three of which were greater than 6.0 magnitude.

The victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have been honored in silence by diplomats from the 193 nations that make up the United Nations.

On Monday, Csaba Krösi, President of the General Assembly, expressed "our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences" to the people and governments of both countries.

The diplomats were then instructed to "stand and observe a minute of silence in tribute to the memory of those who lost their lives," according to his request. Krösi gave a speech at the beginning of a meeting where Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was going to talk about his priorities for 2023.



Also read : Turkey and Syria earthquake: Death toll rises to 640