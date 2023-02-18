The death toll due to the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6 has now surpassed 45,000, with millions left homeless.

Three people were recovered alive from under the rubble by the rescue team, even after 11 days when the earthquake struck.

Mosques from across the world held absentee funeral prayers in honor of the departed souls in Turkey and Syria. Many people were buried without even performing the proper burial rites in the disaster-hit region.



Survivors are still emerging from under the rubble, with the constant efforts of rescue teams from across the globe.

A 47-member NDRF team that included the dog squad members Rambo and Honey returned to India on February 17, after carrying out a 10-day rescue operation from earthquake-stricken Turkey.

A four-person Indian dog squad working in earthquake-devastated Turkey included Julie, Romio, Honey, and Rambo.

A day after a devastating earthquake that killed more than 45,000 people and left millions homeless struck Turkey; two separate teams of the National Disaster Response Team from India headed there with trained sniffing and rescue Labradors.

Authorities claim that millions of earthquake survivors require humanitarian aid because many of them were left homeless during the winter's bitter cold. Rescues have become scarce with the ongoing stream of events.

At the Hindon airbase, three truckloads of relief supplies were arranged, including goods for protection and life-saving emergency medications.

The shipment contained 5,945 tonnes of emergency relief supplies, including 27 life-saving medications, two different types of protective gear, and three different types of critical care equipment, totaling a consignment's estimated worth of Rs 2 crore.

Also read: Death toll in earthquake-hit Turkey-Syria surpasses 41,000