The rush to rescue people trapped in the rubble following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in the early hours of February 5 is being hampered by freezing weather in Turkey and Syria.



Concerns about an impending humanitarian crisis arise as the deadly earthquake's death toll has already surpassed 8000.



Tuesday saw the declaration of a state of emergency by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in ten provinces as people in some cities dug for loved ones with their hands. The catastrophe in Syria added to a dire humanitarian crisis that had been exacerbated by sanctions and war for more than a decade. There have been more than 7,900 confirmed deaths.



Over 6,000 buildings were destroyed by the quakes. In a race against the clock, more than 24,000 international rescue workers were removing more than 8,000 people from the rubble in Turkey alone while sifting through enormous piles of debris in search of signs of life.



There were also moments of joy, such as the rescue of several survivors who had been trapped under rubble for more than a day in Turkey's hard-hit Hatay province and the discovery in northwest Syria of a newborn who was still attached to his mother's umbilical cord.



The emergency management agency in Turkey reported a death toll of over 5,400 and approximately 31,000 injuries. An estimated 380,000 survivors have sought safety in hotels or shelters provided by the government.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated, "We are facing one of the biggest disasters not only of the history of the Turkish Republic but also of... the world."



Also read : Turkey-Syria Earthquake: More than 5000 dead, fears of humanitarian crisis crops up