Two terrorists carried out a bomb attack in front of the Turkish Interior Ministry building in Ankara, wounding two police officers, according to the reports on October 1.

About 9:30 a.m. local time, the assailants pulled up in front of the building's door in a light commercial vehicle, according to a statement made by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and published on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One assailant blew himself up and the other was “neutralized,” Yerlikaya said.