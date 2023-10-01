Turkey: Two police officers injured in blast in Ankara
The assailants pulled up in front of the building's door in a light commercial vehicle, according to a statement made by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and published on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Advertisement
Turkey: Two police officers injured in blast in Ankara
Two terrorists carried out a bomb attack in front of the Turkish Interior Ministry building in Ankara, wounding two police officers, according to the reports on October 1.
About 9:30 a.m. local time, the assailants pulled up in front of the building's door in a light commercial vehicle, according to a statement made by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and published on X, formerly known as Twitter.
One assailant blew himself up and the other was “neutralized,” Yerlikaya said.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today