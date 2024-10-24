The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reported on Thursday that Turkish air strikes have killed 12 civilians, including two children, in northeastern Syria. The strikes occurred in the aftermath of a deadly assault on a defense facility near Ankara, which Turkish officials have linked to Kurdish militants.

The SDF stated that the air strikes marked the beginning of a "new wave of Turkish attacks" targeting northern and eastern Syria. The bombardments left 25 others injured and caused extensive damage to vital infrastructure. Among the targets hit were bakeries, power plants, oil facilities, and checkpoints managed by the Kurdish Internal Security Forces. According to the SDF, Turkish shelling in the region has also intensified over the past hours.

The air offensive began on Wednesday, following an attack on a defense installation in Ankara that resulted in five fatalities. The Turkish government attributed the attack to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist organization by Ankara. The Turkish defense ministry confirmed conducting an air operation in response, targeting "terrorist positions" in both northern Iraq and Syria. The ministry claimed that the strikes successfully destroyed 32 sites linked to the PKK.

The SDF, known for its pivotal role in driving the Islamic State group out of its last strongholds in Syria in 2019, has found itself repeatedly in Turkey's crosshairs. Turkey considers the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the leading faction within the SDF, as an extension of the PKK. Both the PKK and YPG have long been viewed as security threats by Turkey, which aligns with several Western nations in designating the PKK as a terrorist group.

Since 2016, Turkey has undertaken numerous cross-border operations aimed at curbing the Kurdish forces' influence in northern Syria. Turkish forces and allied rebel factions now hold substantial territory within the region, increasing their strategic leverage. The latest strikes further complicate an already fragile security landscape, raising concerns about a broader conflict amidst the longstanding Syrian war.

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