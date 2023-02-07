Taking advantage of a deadly earthquake that has left thousands dead, at least 20 prisoners escaped a Syrian prison on February 7.

The jail inmates mutinied in the aftermath of the earthquake and managed to escape.

The military police prison, situated in the town of Rajo in southwestern Syria houses over 2,000 inmates with nearly 1,300 belonging to the terror outfit Islamic State. The prison also holds fighters from Kurdish-led forces.

The 7.8-magnitude quake on February 7 was followed by several aftershocks that damaged the prison, with walls and doors cracking.

“Rajo was impacted by the earthquake after which inmates started to mutiny and took control of parts of the prison," said the official at Rajo jail, which is controlled by pro-Turkish factions.

The latest escape comes amid IS attack in December on a security complex in their former de facto Syrian capital of Raqa, which was aimed at freeing fellow jihadists from a prison.

The assault was thwarted but six members of the Kurdish-led security forces controlling the area were killed in the incident.

The Syrian conflict started in 2011 after peaceful protests were repressed which later escalated to draw interest of foreign powers and global jihadists.