At least 21 people died and hundreds were displaced as a cyclone slammed into southern Brazil.

People have been displaced due to floods in numerous cities, according to reports.

Several bodies have been discovered after floodwaters receded in the region, according to the reports of authorities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

Governor Eduardo Leite stated that the storm had impacted 60 cities.

The hurricane that hit the region on September 5 is the most in a run of extreme weather incidents.

The incident also highlighted the dangers posed by storms that are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change.

Earlier in the month of June, thousands of residents were forced to be displaced due to a cyclone that left 13 people dead.

Sao Paulo, a state in Brazil, received severe rainfall in February and caused landslides and floods that resulted in the death of 65 people.

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