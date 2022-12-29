According to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, Twitter Inc was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, Dece,ber 29. Users have reported difficulties accessing Twitter site, and some have reported that their Twitter notifications are also not working. When users attempted to access the microblogging service, they were reportedly met with an error notice.

As of 7:40 p.m. ET, over 10,000 users in the United States reported difficulties accessing the social media website. Some users also reported that their Twitter notifications were not functioning properly.

"User reports indicate Twitter has been experiencing issues since 7:13 EST," Downdetector tweeted.

"Twitter is experiencing international outages affecting the mobile app and features, including notifications; incident is unrelated to country-level internet disruptions or filtering," Netblocks stated in a tweet.

The outage comes just two months after Elon Musk purchased Twitter for USD 44 billion.

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