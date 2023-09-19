Elon Musk, who has changed Twitter to X, discussed making some significant modifications to the service. He made a suggestion that everyone utilising X could soon be required to pay a tiny monthly charge in order to utilise it. This action is being taken to address the issue of false accounts, sometimes referred to as bots.

According to a CNBC article, Musk did not define the cost of this charge or the benefits consumers would receive in exchange for paying it.

During the conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Musk also revealed some numbers about X. He mentioned that X now has 550 million users who use the platform every month and create somewhere between 100 to 200 million posts every day.

But Musk didn't clarify how many of these users are real people and not bots. He also didn't compare these numbers to what Twitter had before he took over.

The primary goal of Musk's chat with Netanyahu was supposed to be discussing the potential risks of advanced technology like artificial intelligence and how it should be regulated. However, Musk also took the opportunity to address the criticism that X allows hate speech and anti-Semitism on its platform.

In recent times, Musk has faced backlash from civil rights groups for not doing enough to stop hate speech and anti-Semitic content on X. He even mentioned the possibility of suing the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a Jewish organization, for negatively impacting X's revenue. But as of now, no lawsuit has been filed against the ADL by Musk or X Corp, and they haven't provided an immediate comment on this matter.