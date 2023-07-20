Two people and a gunman were killed in a ‘shooting’ in a building in Auckland, just few kilometers away from Eden Park, where the opening match of Women’s FIFA World Cup is going to take place.

According to reports, a man fired shots in a building in which at least six people has been injured, including a police officer.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed the World Cup would go ahead as planned. He said, “Clearly with the FIFA World Cup kicking off this evening, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland. The government has spoken to FIFA organizers this morning and the tournament will proceed as planned.

"I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat. This appears to be the action of one individual."

Both the New Zealand and Norway teams have confirmed they are safe.

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