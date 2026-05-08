Two Indian crew members onboard cruise ship hit by Hantavirus outbreak near St Helena

A deadly hantavirus outbreak aboard the Dutch expedition cruise ship MV Hondius has drawn global attention, with two Indian crew members confirmed to be among those still onboard as health authorities race to contain the virus.

The vessel, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, began its voyage from Ushuaia on April 1 and is currently en route to the Canary Islands, where it is expected to arrive on May 10.

According to reports, around 150 passengers and crew from 28 countries were initially onboard, including two Indian nationals serving as crew members. The ship has so far reported eight suspected hantavirus cases, of which five have been laboratory confirmed, according to the World Health Organisation. Three deaths linked to the outbreak have also been reported.

The fatalities include a 69-year-old Dutch woman who tested positive for the virus, while the deaths of her husband and a German woman are still under investigation.

WHO officials have stressed that the outbreak does not pose the same threat as the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the virus involved is the Andes strain of hantavirus, which can spread between humans only through close and prolonged contact. WHO has described the overall public health risk as low.

The outbreak has triggered an international contact-tracing effort after dozens of passengers disembarked at Saint Helena on April 24 before the infections were confirmed. Health agencies in several countries are now monitoring those who may have been exposed.

Authorities have instructed those onboard to wear masks, while medical teams continue to monitor passengers and crew as the ship heads toward Spain. The health status of the two Indian crew members has not been disclosed so far.