Two Indian nationals have been found dead in Ivory Coast's Abidjan, authorities said on Saturday. The two, identified as Sanjay and Santosh Goel, were en route to the Ivory Coast from India via Ethiopia when the incident took place.

Their family said that Sanjay and Santosh were deboarded in Ethiopia for some reason and thereafter they could not contact them.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in the Ivory Coast is providing all possible support to the family and is in touch with local authorities to expedite the investigation.

"Two Indian nationals have been found dead in Abidjan. Local police are investigating the case. The Embassy is providing all possible support to the family of deceased persons and is in touch with local authorities to expedite the investigation," the Indian Embassy in the Ivory Coast tweeted.

A missing complaint was lodged with Delhi Police on February 27 by the family members who also reached out to the Indian embassies in both Ivory Coast and Ethiopia seeking assistance.

Local police are investigating the case.