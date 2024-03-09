At least two people were killed and another person was injured after a US National Guard helicopter crashed near the country’s southern border with Mexico.

The accident took place in La Grulla on March 8, a border town in Texas’s Starr County near the Rio Grande.

The helicopter was carrying at least four occupants at the time of the crash, according to media reports.

Deputies from the Starr County Sheriff's Office have launched a probe into the incident.

The Office stated that the Deputies are "currently assisting with a downed helicopter incident on the East side of the county, involving possibly four occupants", in a social media post.

"More information will be provided as it becomes available," the post added.

According to a defence official, the helicopter involved in the crash was a National Guard Lakota UH-72.