Typhoon Bualoi strikes Central Vietnam; one dead, 4 missing

Central Vietnam is reeling under the impact of Typhoon Bualoi, which has claimed one life, left four others missing, and forced the evacuation of over 28,000 residents across multiple provinces, according to Viet Nam News.

The Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention reported that evacuations spanned localities from Ninh Binh to Quang Ngai. Notably, nearly 7,000 residents were relocated in Thanh Hoa Province, over 16,500 in Ha Tinh, and more than 2,100 in Quang Tri.

Preliminary damage assessments revealed the death of a woman in Hue, swept away by floodwaters late Saturday night. Her body was recovered on Sunday. Four people remain missing — three in Quang Tri and one in Da Nang. Additionally, 86 houses were either damaged or stripped of their roofs.

The typhoon has disrupted air travel significantly. Da Nang, Phu Bai, Dong Hoi, and Tho Xuan airports canceled 42 flights and delayed 51 others. Operations are expected to resume from Monday.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that as of Sunday afternoon, the eye of Typhoon Bualoi was located off the coast between Quang Tri and Nghe An provinces. The storm is projected to make landfall in northern Quang Tri to Nghe An, bringing strong winds of 89–133 kph (levels 10–12), with gusts up to 150 kph. The most severe winds are expected from late Sunday night into Monday morning, particularly affecting coastal areas from northern Quang Tri to Thanh Hoa.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging residents to remain vigilant and follow evacuation orders to ensure safety.