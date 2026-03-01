UAE foils massive Iranian missile and drone assault, 165 ballistic missiles detected

The Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, March 1 confirmed that the country’s air force and air defence systems have intercepted and destroyed hundreds of incoming missiles and drones since the launch of an unprecedented Iranian offensive on February 28. The sustained aerial assault marks one of the most intense cross-border military confrontations in recent West Asian history, with civilian areas also impacted despite extensive defensive operations.

According to official figures released by the ministry, a total of 165 ballistic missiles were detected after being launched from Iran towards the United Arab Emirates. Of these, 152 were successfully intercepted and destroyed mid-air, while 13 fell into sea waters without causing damage. Additionally, two cruise missiles were detected and neutralised.

The ministry stated that on the second day of the attack alone, UAE air defence forces destroyed 20 ballistic missiles, while eight missiles fell into the sea. Two cruise missiles and 311 drones were also intercepted during the same period. However, 21 drones managed to strike civilian targets, underscoring the scale and intensity of the assault.

Since the onset of the attack, 541 Iranian drones have been detected. Of these, 506 were intercepted and destroyed, while 35 fell within the country, resulting in material damage. Debris from intercepted missiles and drones also landed in various parts of the country, causing minor to moderate damage to civilian properties.

Tragically, the incidents led to three fatalities involving Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals. A further 58 individuals sustained minor injuries. Those affected include Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese and Afghan nationals — reflecting the diverse expatriate population residing in the UAE.

The ministry reaffirmed the operational capability and readiness of the UAE’s air force and air defence systems to counter a wide spectrum of aerial threats. It stressed that the safety and security of citizens, residents and visitors remain an uncompromisable priority.

While the statement did not elaborate on potential retaliatory measures or diplomatic developments, the scale of interceptions signals a significant escalation in regional hostilities, raising concerns over broader security implications across the Gulf region.