Air traffic controllers across the United Kingdom are experiencing a technical fault.

One airline reported “network-wide failure”.

Passengers on airlines outside of the UK have been told that the air traffic control network is down and their flights will be delayed.

NATS, the national air traffic controllers, said, "We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

Loganair posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning. Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local coordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights may be subject to delays. If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport."

UK broadcaster Gabby Logan who was caught up in the disruption tweeted, “On a plane on the runway at Budapest airport. After almost 3 weeks away from home I am hours from hugging my family. And have just been told UK airspace is shut. We could be here for 12 hours. So we sit on the plane and wait.”



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