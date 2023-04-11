A dog in Plymouth, UK, who became addicted to alcohol, has become the first canine to be treated for alcoholism.

According to Newsweek, Coco, a two-year-old Labrador cross, became addicted to alcohol when his owner left his drink out before going to bed.

Coco was found by vets alongside another dog addicted to alcohol after his owner died, and he was sent to the Woodside Animal Welfare Trust after suffering from canine alcohol withdrawal. Seeing a dog in alcohol withdrawal was a "first" for vets.

Unfortunately, the other dog later died, but Coco was put under intensive treatment. The dog spent four weeks sedated to help ease his withdrawal symptoms and to reduce the risk of further fits.

Woodside Animal Welfare Trust sought a new home for Coco and described what happened in a Facebook post. ''Canine alcohol withdrawal, a first for us. We would like to introduce you to the newest member of Dunroamin Special Care Unit, a lovely boy called Coco. Coco has been with us for over a month, having required intensive care since arriving. His story is a tragic one and evidences how vital our special care unit is,'' the post reads.