Prince Charles has been formally proclaimed king during an elaborate ceremony held at St James's Palace, London. He will henceforth be addressed as King Charles III and will be conferred with all the powers the late Queen held as Head of State in the British constitutional monarchy.

Charles, 73, Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son, automatically became King after his mother's death. Traditionally, an Accession Council is called within 24 hours of a sovereign's passing.

In honour of the new King, flags that were lowered in remembrance of the late Queen will fly at full mast.

A wave of further proclamations will take place across the UK until Sunday when flags will return to half-mast.

In an emotional speech to the country yesterday, the new King promised to continue living a life of service like his "darling mama."

The Queen, the longest-reigning monarch in the UK, passed away on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle.

The news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing away was confirmed by Buckingham Palace and it came shortly after doctors placed Elizabeth under “medical supervision” due to growing concerns surrounding her health.

She was the UK’s longest-serving monarch and reigned for 70 years.

Several world leaders expressed grief over the demise of the Queen, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who paid heartfelt tributes to her and said “She was a stalwart who provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life, Modi said, recalling his “memorable” meetings with the Queen in 2105 and 2018.”

Bollywood celebrities took to their individual Instagram handles to post their heartfelt tributes to the Queen, who was loved and cherished by all. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the stories section of Instagram and shared Queen Elizabeth II’s photo with a heart emoji.