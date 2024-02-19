A 51-year-old Indian-origin man has been sentenced to life imprisonment in London for murdering a sex worker 30 years ago.

51 year old Sandip Patel was found guilty of stabbing Marina Koppel, a 39-year-old sex worker, 140 times at her flat in London back in 1994. Patel didn't emerge as a suspect in the case until 2022.

His DNA was linked to a strand of hair found on a ring worn by Koppel that was recovered from the crime scene, as per reports.

Additionally, investigators confirmed that the bloody footprint found at the scene matched that of Patel.

Marina, who had a different job as a masseuse and sometimes did sex work, was a working mother who helped her family in Colombia. Her husband found her body when he got worried and couldn't contact her. Even though they found Patel's fingerprints on a plastic bag, they couldn't solve the case for a long time.