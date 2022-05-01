After admitting to viewing pornography on his phone twice in the House of Commons, a British lawmaker has resigned. Neil Parish, a Conservative Party legislator, is a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party. After announcing his resignation, Parish, who was elected MP for Tiverton and Honiton in the United Kingdom, claimed it was his "madness" and that he is not proud of what he did.

According to him, he was browsing a website on tractors when he unknowingly clicked on a link that sent him to a pornographic website; however, the second time he did it on purpose. Following this, two female coworkers filed complaints against him, leading to his suspension.

''I was looking at the tractor's website. During this, a website similar to the same name appeared. After that I saw this website for some time which I should not have done. But my biggest crime is that I went to that website for the second time. The second time I did it intentionally. I was wrong, I was stupid, I had lost my mind,'' he told BBC.