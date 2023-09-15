UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on September 15 has announced a ban on American XL Bully dogs due to a series of horrific attacks. The decision comes in response to growing concerns over the safety of communities, particularly children, in the face of these aggressive canine incidents.

Rishi Sunak expressed his deep concern over the recent surge in dog attacks, stating that these American XL Bully dogs pose a serious threat to society. He emphasized that the issue goes beyond individual dog behavior, characterizing it as a recurring pattern that demands immediate attention.

In an official video posted on his 'X' account, Prime Minister Sunak declared, "This is not about a handful of badly trained dogs. It's a pattern of behavior, and it cannot go on."

Assuring the public of his government's commitment to addressing this issue, Sunak revealed that he has instructed officials to define the breed of dog responsible for these attacks. Once identified, the breed will be outlawed under the Dangerous Dogs Act. The Prime Minister pledged that new legislation would be enacted to implement the ban by the end of the year.

The decision to ban American XL Bully dogs follows a string of alarming incidents involving this particular breed. In Birmingham, a young girl was injured in an attack by one of these dogs, and two men who attempted to intervene were also hurt. Tragically, another attack involving two American Bully XLs resulted in the death of a man in Stonnall.

Campaigners have long advocated for a ban on this breed, which has origins in the American pitbull terrier but boasts a more muscular build and heavier bone structure. The name "bully breeds" stems from their historical association with blood sports.

The United Kingdom has previously banned four other dog breeds under the Dangerous Dogs Act: the pitbull terrier, the Japanese tosa, the dogo Argentino, and the fila Brasileiro. The decision to include American XL Bully dogs in this list reflects the government's commitment to safeguarding public safety in the face of growing concerns over dog attacks.