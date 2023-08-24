After an investigation found that the British Prime Minister's omission to disclose his wife Akshata Murty's pertinent economic interest resulted from "confusion" and was "inadvertent," Rishi Sunak expressed regret to the UK parliamentary watchdog.

The allegations that Sunak failed to disclose that his wife owned shares in one of the six childminding organisations that the government had chosen to give its new employees an enhanced financial incentive when discussing the government's financial incentive programme for people entering the childminding workforce led to the opening of an investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Daniel Greenberg.

Sunak, 43, claimed to have reported the interest on the Ministerial Register to the parliamentary watchdog, and Greenberg came to the conclusion that Sunak had conflated the terms "registration" and "declaration of interests."

“I formed the view that the failure to declare arose out of this confusion and was accordingly inadvertent on the part of Mr Sunak,” noted Greenberg in his inquiry report released on Wednesday.